Moedas / TRS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TRS: TriMas Corporation
39.32 USD 0.20 (0.51%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRS para hoje mudou para 0.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.05 e o mais alto foi 39.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TriMas Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRS Notícias
- TriMas (TRS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Century (CENX) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- New Analyst Coverage Shines Spotlight on 5 Top Stocks
- Trimas Corporation stock hits all-time high of 39.1 USD
- Aerospace Play Crane Stock More Than Doubled Since 2023 IPO; Gets Key Rating Upgrade
- What Makes TriMas (TRS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Why Is TriMas (TRS) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.54 USD
- FMI Small Cap Equity Q2 2025 Review (Mutual Fund:FMIJX)
- TriMas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.05 USD
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- KeyBanc upgrades TriMas stock to Overweight on aerospace demand momentum
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- TriMas stock price target raised to $45 from $40 at BWS Financial
- Earnings call transcript: TriMas Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- TriMas Q2 2025 presentation: Sales surge 14%, company raises full-year outlook
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 36.47 USD
- TriMas (TRS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TriMas shares soar as Q2 results smash expectations
- TriMas earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- TriMas declares quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 30.46 USD
Faixa diária
39.05 39.66
Faixa anual
17.75 39.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.12
- Open
- 39.12
- Bid
- 39.32
- Ask
- 39.62
- Low
- 39.05
- High
- 39.66
- Volume
- 140
- Mudança diária
- 0.51%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 65.70%
- Mudança anual
- 53.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh