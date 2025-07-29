통화 / TRS
TRS: TriMas Corporation
39.92 USD 0.10 (0.25%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRS 환율이 오늘 -0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.75이고 고가는 40.07이었습니다.
TriMas Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TRS News
- 트리마스, 주당 39.73달러로 사상 최고치 경신
- Trimas Corporation stock hits all-time high at 39.73 USD
- TriMas (TRS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Century (CENX) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- New Analyst Coverage Shines Spotlight on 5 Top Stocks
- Trimas Corporation stock hits all-time high of 39.1 USD
- Aerospace Play Crane Stock More Than Doubled Since 2023 IPO; Gets Key Rating Upgrade
- What Makes TriMas (TRS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Why Is TriMas (TRS) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.54 USD
- FMI Small Cap Equity Q2 2025 Review (Mutual Fund:FMIJX)
- TriMas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.05 USD
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- KeyBanc upgrades TriMas stock to Overweight on aerospace demand momentum
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- TriMas stock price target raised to $45 from $40 at BWS Financial
- Earnings call transcript: TriMas Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- TriMas Q2 2025 presentation: Sales surge 14%, company raises full-year outlook
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 36.47 USD
- TriMas (TRS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TriMas shares soar as Q2 results smash expectations
- TriMas earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
39.75 40.07
년간 변동
17.75 40.07
- 이전 종가
- 40.02
- 시가
- 40.05
- Bid
- 39.92
- Ask
- 40.22
- 저가
- 39.75
- 고가
- 40.07
- 볼륨
- 763
- 일일 변동
- -0.25%
- 월 변동
- 4.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 68.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 56.12%
20 9월, 토요일