货币 / TRS
TRS: TriMas Corporation
39.29 USD 0.18 (0.46%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRS汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点39.12和高点39.63进行交易。
关注TriMas Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
39.12 39.63
年范围
17.75 39.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.47
- 开盘价
- 39.50
- 卖价
- 39.29
- 买价
- 39.59
- 最低价
- 39.12
- 最高价
- 39.63
- 交易量
- 266
- 日变化
- -0.46%
- 月变化
- 2.37%
- 6个月变化
- 65.57%
- 年变化
- 53.66%
