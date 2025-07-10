QuotesSections
TRS: TriMas Corporation

39.47 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TRS exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.87 and at a high of 39.54.

Follow TriMas Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
38.87 39.54
Year Range
17.75 39.70
Previous Close
39.54
Open
39.54
Bid
39.47
Ask
39.77
Low
38.87
High
39.54
Volume
1.262 K
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
2.84%
6 Months Change
66.33%
Year Change
54.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%