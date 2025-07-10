Currencies / TRS
TRS: TriMas Corporation
39.47 USD 0.07 (0.18%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRS exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.87 and at a high of 39.54.
Follow TriMas Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TRS News
Daily Range
38.87 39.54
Year Range
17.75 39.70
- Previous Close
- 39.54
- Open
- 39.54
- Bid
- 39.47
- Ask
- 39.77
- Low
- 38.87
- High
- 39.54
- Volume
- 1.262 K
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 2.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.33%
- Year Change
- 54.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%