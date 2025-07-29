通貨 / TRS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TRS: TriMas Corporation
40.02 USD 0.90 (2.30%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRSの今日の為替レートは、2.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.05の安値と40.03の高値で取引されました。
TriMas Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRS News
- トライマス・コーポレーション株、39.73ドルで史上最高値を記録
- Trimas Corporation stock hits all-time high at 39.73 USD
- TriMas (TRS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Century (CENX) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- New Analyst Coverage Shines Spotlight on 5 Top Stocks
- Trimas Corporation stock hits all-time high of 39.1 USD
- Aerospace Play Crane Stock More Than Doubled Since 2023 IPO; Gets Key Rating Upgrade
- What Makes TriMas (TRS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Why Is TriMas (TRS) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.54 USD
- FMI Small Cap Equity Q2 2025 Review (Mutual Fund:FMIJX)
- TriMas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 37.05 USD
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- KeyBanc upgrades TriMas stock to Overweight on aerospace demand momentum
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ESAB, TriMas and Kaiser Aluminum
- TriMas stock price target raised to $45 from $40 at BWS Financial
- Earnings call transcript: TriMas Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- TriMas Q2 2025 presentation: Sales surge 14%, company raises full-year outlook
- Trimas Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 36.47 USD
- TriMas (TRS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TriMas shares soar as Q2 results smash expectations
- TriMas earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
39.05 40.03
1年のレンジ
17.75 40.03
- 以前の終値
- 39.12
- 始値
- 39.12
- 買値
- 40.02
- 買値
- 40.32
- 安値
- 39.05
- 高値
- 40.03
- 出来高
- 723
- 1日の変化
- 2.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 68.65%
- 1年の変化
- 56.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K