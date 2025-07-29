クォートセクション
通貨 / TRS
TRS: TriMas Corporation

40.02 USD 0.90 (2.30%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRSの今日の為替レートは、2.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.05の安値と40.03の高値で取引されました。

TriMas Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
39.05 40.03
1年のレンジ
17.75 40.03
以前の終値
39.12
始値
39.12
買値
40.02
買値
40.32
安値
39.05
高値
40.03
出来高
723
1日の変化
2.30%
1ヶ月の変化
4.27%
6ヶ月の変化
68.65%
1年の変化
56.51%
