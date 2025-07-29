QuotazioniSezioni
TRS: TriMas Corporation

39.92 USD 0.10 (0.25%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRS ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.75 e ad un massimo di 40.07.

Segui le dinamiche di TriMas Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.75 40.07
Intervallo Annuale
17.75 40.07
Chiusura Precedente
40.02
Apertura
40.05
Bid
39.92
Ask
40.22
Minimo
39.75
Massimo
40.07
Volume
763
Variazione giornaliera
-0.25%
Variazione Mensile
4.01%
Variazione Semestrale
68.23%
Variazione Annuale
56.12%
20 settembre, sabato