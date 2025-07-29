Valute / TRS
TRS: TriMas Corporation
39.92 USD 0.10 (0.25%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRS ha avuto una variazione del -0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.75 e ad un massimo di 40.07.
Segui le dinamiche di TriMas Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.75 40.07
Intervallo Annuale
17.75 40.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.02
- Apertura
- 40.05
- Bid
- 39.92
- Ask
- 40.22
- Minimo
- 39.75
- Massimo
- 40.07
- Volume
- 763
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 56.12%
20 settembre, sabato