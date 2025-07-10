Moedas / TRGP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TRGP: Targa Resources Inc
166.52 USD 3.64 (2.23%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRGP para hoje mudou para 2.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 162.75 e o mais alto foi 168.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Targa Resources Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRGP Notícias
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Targa Opens Non-Binding Forza Pipeline Bids to Boost Delaware Gas Flow
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?
- Targa Resources Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Goldman Sachs lowers Targa Resources stock price target to $186 on capex increase
- CFRA raises Targa Resources stock price target to $177 on strong pipeline volumes
- Earnings call transcript: Targa Resources Q2 2025 earnings beat EPS forecast
- Compared to Estimates, Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Targa TRGP Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Targa Resources beats profit estimates on record gas volumes, boosts share buyback program
- Targa Resources earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Targa Resources Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 18% on Permian growth
- NRG Energy stock added to RayJa’s Analyst Current Favorites list
- Targa Resources beats earnings, raises capital spending on early project completions
- ClearBridge Energy MLP Sector Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insights Into Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Cash Windfall From Trump’s Tax Law Is Starting to Show Up at Big Companies
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04%
- Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Scotiabank raises Targa Resources stock price target to $201 on growth outlook
- Targa Resources stock price target maintained at $228 by UBS
- Targa Resources stock price target raised to $209 from $189 at JPMorgan
Faixa diária
162.75 168.21
Faixa anual
146.55 218.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 162.88
- Open
- 162.75
- Bid
- 166.52
- Ask
- 166.82
- Low
- 162.75
- High
- 168.21
- Volume
- 3.544 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.02%
- Mudança anual
- 13.17%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh