通貨 / TRGP
TRGP: Targa Resources Inc

170.07 USD 3.55 (2.13%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRGPの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり167.18の安値と171.20の高値で取引されました。

Targa Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRGP News

1日のレンジ
167.18 171.20
1年のレンジ
146.55 218.51
以前の終値
166.52
始値
168.88
買値
170.07
買値
170.37
安値
167.18
高値
171.20
出来高
4.093 K
1日の変化
2.13%
1ヶ月の変化
2.53%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.23%
1年の変化
15.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K