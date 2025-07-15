通貨 / TRGP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TRGP: Targa Resources Inc
170.07 USD 3.55 (2.13%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRGPの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり167.18の安値と171.20の高値で取引されました。
Targa Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRGP News
- BMOキャピタル、ターガ・リソーシズ株を「アウトパフォーム」評価で開始
- BMO Capital initiates Targa Resources stock with Outperform rating
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Targa Opens Non-Binding Forza Pipeline Bids to Boost Delaware Gas Flow
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?
- Targa Resources Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Goldman Sachs lowers Targa Resources stock price target to $186 on capex increase
- CFRA raises Targa Resources stock price target to $177 on strong pipeline volumes
- Earnings call transcript: Targa Resources Q2 2025 earnings beat EPS forecast
- Compared to Estimates, Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Targa TRGP Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Targa Resources beats profit estimates on record gas volumes, boosts share buyback program
- Targa Resources earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Targa Resources Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 18% on Permian growth
- NRG Energy stock added to RayJa’s Analyst Current Favorites list
- Targa Resources beats earnings, raises capital spending on early project completions
- ClearBridge Energy MLP Sector Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insights Into Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Cash Windfall From Trump’s Tax Law Is Starting to Show Up at Big Companies
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04%
- Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Scotiabank raises Targa Resources stock price target to $201 on growth outlook
1日のレンジ
167.18 171.20
1年のレンジ
146.55 218.51
- 以前の終値
- 166.52
- 始値
- 168.88
- 買値
- 170.07
- 買値
- 170.37
- 安値
- 167.18
- 高値
- 171.20
- 出来高
- 4.093 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.23%
- 1年の変化
- 15.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K