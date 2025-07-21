QuotazioniSezioni
TRGP: Targa Resources Inc

164.43 USD 5.64 (3.32%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRGP ha avuto una variazione del -3.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 163.72 e ad un massimo di 170.19.

Intervallo Giornaliero
163.72 170.19
Intervallo Annuale
146.55 218.51
Chiusura Precedente
170.07
Apertura
170.19
Bid
164.43
Ask
164.73
Minimo
163.72
Massimo
170.19
Volume
3.067 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.32%
Variazione Mensile
-0.87%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.07%
Variazione Annuale
11.75%
20 settembre, sabato