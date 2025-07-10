Currencies / TRGP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRGP: Targa Resources Inc
162.63 USD 0.65 (0.40%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRGP exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 162.40 and at a high of 164.67.
Follow Targa Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRGP News
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Targa Opens Non-Binding Forza Pipeline Bids to Boost Delaware Gas Flow
- AMZA: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
- Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?
- Targa Resources Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Goldman Sachs lowers Targa Resources stock price target to $186 on capex increase
- CFRA raises Targa Resources stock price target to $177 on strong pipeline volumes
- Earnings call transcript: Targa Resources Q2 2025 earnings beat EPS forecast
- Compared to Estimates, Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Targa TRGP Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Targa Resources beats profit estimates on record gas volumes, boosts share buyback program
- Targa Resources earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Targa Resources Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 18% on Permian growth
- NRG Energy stock added to RayJa’s Analyst Current Favorites list
- Targa Resources beats earnings, raises capital spending on early project completions
- ClearBridge Energy MLP Sector Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insights Into Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Cash Windfall From Trump’s Tax Law Is Starting to Show Up at Big Companies
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.04%
- Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Scotiabank raises Targa Resources stock price target to $201 on growth outlook
- Targa Resources stock price target maintained at $228 by UBS
- Targa Resources stock price target raised to $209 from $189 at JPMorgan
Daily Range
162.40 164.67
Year Range
146.55 218.51
- Previous Close
- 163.28
- Open
- 164.17
- Bid
- 162.63
- Ask
- 162.93
- Low
- 162.40
- High
- 164.67
- Volume
- 888
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- -1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.98%
- Year Change
- 10.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%