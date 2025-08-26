Moedas / TPL
TPL: Texas Pacific Land Corporation
919.30 USD 4.26 (0.47%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TPL para hoje mudou para 0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 918.59 e o mais alto foi 922.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Texas Pacific Land Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
918.59 922.55
Faixa anual
845.56 1769.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 915.04
- Open
- 922.55
- Bid
- 919.30
- Ask
- 919.60
- Low
- 918.59
- High
- 922.55
- Volume
- 4
- Mudança diária
- 0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -28.51%
- Mudança anual
- 5.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh