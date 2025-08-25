QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TPL
Tornare a Azioni

TPL: Texas Pacific Land Corporation

872.67 USD 39.14 (4.29%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TPL ha avuto una variazione del -4.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 870.00 e ad un massimo di 912.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Texas Pacific Land Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TPL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
870.00 912.36
Intervallo Annuale
845.56 1769.14
Chiusura Precedente
911.81
Apertura
909.16
Bid
872.67
Ask
872.97
Minimo
870.00
Massimo
912.36
Volume
174
Variazione giornaliera
-4.29%
Variazione Mensile
-7.33%
Variazione Semestrale
-32.14%
Variazione Annuale
-0.16%
20 settembre, sabato