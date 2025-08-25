Valute / TPL
TPL: Texas Pacific Land Corporation
872.67 USD 39.14 (4.29%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TPL ha avuto una variazione del -4.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 870.00 e ad un massimo di 912.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Texas Pacific Land Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
870.00 912.36
Intervallo Annuale
845.56 1769.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 911.81
- Apertura
- 909.16
- Bid
- 872.67
- Ask
- 872.97
- Minimo
- 870.00
- Massimo
- 912.36
- Volume
- 174
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -32.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.16%
20 settembre, sabato