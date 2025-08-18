Currencies / TPL
TPL: Texas Pacific Land Corporation
941.50 USD 17.84 (1.93%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPL exchange rate has changed by 1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 926.38 and at a high of 944.14.
Follow Texas Pacific Land Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TPL News
Daily Range
926.38 944.14
Year Range
845.56 1769.14
- Previous Close
- 923.66
- Open
- 927.50
- Bid
- 941.50
- Ask
- 941.80
- Low
- 926.38
- High
- 944.14
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 1.93%
- Month Change
- -0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.79%
- Year Change
- 7.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%