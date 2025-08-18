QuotesSections
TPL
TPL: Texas Pacific Land Corporation

941.50 USD 17.84 (1.93%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TPL exchange rate has changed by 1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 926.38 and at a high of 944.14.

Follow Texas Pacific Land Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

TPL News

Daily Range
926.38 944.14
Year Range
845.56 1769.14
Previous Close
923.66
Open
927.50
Bid
941.50
Ask
941.80
Low
926.38
High
944.14
Volume
40
Daily Change
1.93%
Month Change
-0.02%
6 Months Change
-26.79%
Year Change
7.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%