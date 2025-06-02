Moedas / TOWN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TOWN: Towne Bank
36.39 USD 1.25 (3.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TOWN para hoje mudou para 3.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.15 e o mais alto foi 36.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Towne Bank. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOWN Notícias
- This is Why TowneBank (TOWN) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Old Point Financial completes merger with TowneBank; delisted from Nasdaq
- TowneBank completes merger with Old Point Financial Corporation
- Commerce Bancshares Secures Green Light for FineMark Acquisition
- TowneBank (TOWN) Could Be a Great Choice
- TowneBank to Buy Dogwood for $476.2M, Expand Presence in Carolinas
- TowneBank stock gains as KBW reiterates Outperform on Dogwood acquisition
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in TKO Group Holdings Stock?
- TowneBank: Acquisitions Boost Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)
- Implied Volatility Surging for TowneBank Stock Options
- Earnings Estimates Rising for TowneBank (TOWN): Will It Gain?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- TowneBank Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue surges 18.6% despite net income decline
- All You Need to Know About TowneBank (TOWN) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Towne Bank earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- TowneBank (TOWN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- BankUnited: Maintaining A Cautious Approach As Earnings Near (NYSE:BKU)
- TowneBank (TOWN) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- 6 Upcoming Dividend Increases
- First National Corp EVP-CFO Brad Schwartz buys $20,200 in stock
- TowneBank Q1 2025 slides: revenue jumps 15%, net income surges 46% year-over-year
- Caterpillar To Lead Dividend Increases In June As Lowe’s Boosted Payout At End Of May
Faixa diária
35.15 36.39
Faixa anual
29.43 38.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.14
- Open
- 35.30
- Bid
- 36.39
- Ask
- 36.69
- Low
- 35.15
- High
- 36.39
- Volume
- 749
- Mudança diária
- 3.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.84%
- Mudança anual
- 10.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh