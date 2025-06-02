Devises / TOWN
TOWN: Towne Bank
35.87 USD 0.52 (1.43%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TOWN a changé de -1.43% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.70 et à un maximum de 36.40.
Suivez la dynamique Towne Bank. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
35.70 36.40
Range Annuel
29.43 38.28
- Clôture Précédente
- 36.39
- Ouverture
- 36.38
- Bid
- 35.87
- Ask
- 36.17
- Plus Bas
- 35.70
- Plus Haut
- 36.40
- Volume
- 672
- Changement quotidien
- -1.43%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.35%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 5.31%
- Changement Annuel
- 9.39%
