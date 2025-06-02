Valute / TOWN
TOWN: Towne Bank
35.87 USD 0.52 (1.43%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TOWN ha avuto una variazione del -1.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.70 e ad un massimo di 36.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Towne Bank. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.70 36.40
Intervallo Annuale
29.43 38.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.39
- Apertura
- 36.38
- Bid
- 35.87
- Ask
- 36.17
- Minimo
- 35.70
- Massimo
- 36.40
- Volume
- 672
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.39%
21 settembre, domenica