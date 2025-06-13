Moedas / TIP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF
111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TIP para hoje mudou para -0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 111.31 e o mais alto foi 111.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares TIPS Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIP Notícias
- Who qualifies for 'no tax on tips' and what counts as a tip? Here are the new rules
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Inflation: Watching Paint Dry
- Major Asset Classes Posting Across-The-Board Gains In 2025
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- California woman thought she’d left a $5 tip until she saw it was $5,000 — and was told it couldn’t be voided
- Analysis-Inflation data to draw scrutiny after BLS firing, $2.1-trillion TIPS market at risk
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Medium-Term Corporates Lead U.S. Bond Market In 2025
- Have The Bond Vigilantes Dismissed Tariff-Inflation Risk? (null:US10Y)
- Are Current Interest Rates Too High? What Is Normal?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- LTPZ Is An Attractive Inflation Hedge (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)
- The Everything Rally In 2025 Rolls On
- Charts Of Interest
- Growth And Interest Rates
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Crossroads (null:SPX)
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Charting The Neutral Rate With Richard Clarida
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Turkey Leg
- Mid-Term Treasuries Lead Bond Market Rally This Year
- SCHP: 3 Reasons To Consider Buying This ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)
- WIW: Inflation Bond CEF, 8.7% Distribution, -11.5% Discount To NAV (NYSE:WIW)
Faixa diária
111.31 111.53
Faixa anual
106.04 112.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 111.50
- Open
- 111.47
- Bid
- 111.43
- Ask
- 111.73
- Low
- 111.31
- High
- 111.53
- Volume
- 979
- Mudança diária
- -0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.84%
- Mudança anual
- 0.70%
21 setembro, domingo