通貨 / TIP
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF
111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TIPの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり111.31の安値と111.53の高値で取引されました。
iShares TIPS Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
111.31 111.53
1年のレンジ
106.04 112.25
- 以前の終値
- 111.50
- 始値
- 111.47
- 買値
- 111.43
- 買値
- 111.73
- 安値
- 111.31
- 高値
- 111.53
- 出来高
- 979
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.84%
- 1年の変化
- 0.70%
21 9月, 日曜日