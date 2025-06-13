クォートセクション
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF

111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TIPの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり111.31の安値と111.53の高値で取引されました。

iShares TIPS Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
111.31 111.53
1年のレンジ
106.04 112.25
以前の終値
111.50
始値
111.47
買値
111.43
買値
111.73
安値
111.31
高値
111.53
出来高
979
1日の変化
-0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
0.86%
6ヶ月の変化
0.84%
1年の変化
0.70%
21 9月, 日曜日