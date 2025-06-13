QuotesSections
Currencies / TIP
Back to US Stock Market

TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF

111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TIP exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.31 and at a high of 111.53.

Follow iShares TIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIP News

Daily Range
111.31 111.53
Year Range
106.04 112.25
Previous Close
111.50
Open
111.47
Bid
111.43
Ask
111.73
Low
111.31
High
111.53
Volume
979
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
0.86%
6 Months Change
0.84%
Year Change
0.70%
21 September, Sunday