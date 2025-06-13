Currencies / TIP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF
111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TIP exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.31 and at a high of 111.53.
Follow iShares TIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIP News
- Who qualifies for 'no tax on tips' and what counts as a tip? Here are the new rules
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Inflation: Watching Paint Dry
- Major Asset Classes Posting Across-The-Board Gains In 2025
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- California woman thought she’d left a $5 tip until she saw it was $5,000 — and was told it couldn’t be voided
- Analysis-Inflation data to draw scrutiny after BLS firing, $2.1-trillion TIPS market at risk
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Medium-Term Corporates Lead U.S. Bond Market In 2025
- Have The Bond Vigilantes Dismissed Tariff-Inflation Risk? (null:US10Y)
- Are Current Interest Rates Too High? What Is Normal?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- LTPZ Is An Attractive Inflation Hedge (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)
- The Everything Rally In 2025 Rolls On
- Charts Of Interest
- Growth And Interest Rates
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Crossroads (null:SPX)
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Charting The Neutral Rate With Richard Clarida
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Turkey Leg
- Mid-Term Treasuries Lead Bond Market Rally This Year
- SCHP: 3 Reasons To Consider Buying This ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)
- WIW: Inflation Bond CEF, 8.7% Distribution, -11.5% Discount To NAV (NYSE:WIW)
Daily Range
111.31 111.53
Year Range
106.04 112.25
- Previous Close
- 111.50
- Open
- 111.47
- Bid
- 111.43
- Ask
- 111.73
- Low
- 111.31
- High
- 111.53
- Volume
- 979
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.84%
- Year Change
- 0.70%
21 September, Sunday