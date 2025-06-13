Divisas / TIP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF
111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TIP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 111.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 111.53.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares TIPS Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIP News
- Who qualifies for 'no tax on tips' and what counts as a tip? Here are the new rules
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Inflation: Watching Paint Dry
- Major Asset Classes Posting Across-The-Board Gains In 2025
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- California woman thought she’d left a $5 tip until she saw it was $5,000 — and was told it couldn’t be voided
- Analysis-Inflation data to draw scrutiny after BLS firing, $2.1-trillion TIPS market at risk
- Weekly Market Pulse: A River In Egypt (null:SPX)
- Medium-Term Corporates Lead U.S. Bond Market In 2025
- Have The Bond Vigilantes Dismissed Tariff-Inflation Risk? (null:US10Y)
- Are Current Interest Rates Too High? What Is Normal?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- LTPZ Is An Attractive Inflation Hedge (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)
- The Everything Rally In 2025 Rolls On
- Charts Of Interest
- Growth And Interest Rates
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Crossroads (null:SPX)
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Charting The Neutral Rate With Richard Clarida
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Turkey Leg
- Mid-Term Treasuries Lead Bond Market Rally This Year
- SCHP: 3 Reasons To Consider Buying This ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)
- WIW: Inflation Bond CEF, 8.7% Distribution, -11.5% Discount To NAV (NYSE:WIW)
Rango diario
111.31 111.53
Rango anual
106.04 112.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 111.50
- Open
- 111.47
- Bid
- 111.43
- Ask
- 111.73
- Low
- 111.31
- High
- 111.53
- Volumen
- 979
- Cambio diario
- -0.06%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.84%
- Cambio anual
- 0.70%
21 septiembre, domingo