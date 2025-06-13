CotizacionesSecciones
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF

111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TIP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 111.31, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 111.53.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares TIPS Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
111.31 111.53
Rango anual
106.04 112.25
Cierres anteriores
111.50
Open
111.47
Bid
111.43
Ask
111.73
Low
111.31
High
111.53
Volumen
979
Cambio diario
-0.06%
Cambio mensual
0.86%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.84%
Cambio anual
0.70%
