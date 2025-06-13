통화 / TIP
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF
111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TIP 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 111.31이고 고가는 111.53이었습니다.
iShares TIPS Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
111.31 111.53
년간 변동
106.04 112.25
- 이전 종가
- 111.50
- 시가
- 111.47
- Bid
- 111.43
- Ask
- 111.73
- 저가
- 111.31
- 고가
- 111.53
- 볼륨
- 979
- 일일 변동
- -0.06%
- 월 변동
- 0.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.70%
