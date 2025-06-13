시세섹션
통화 / TIP
주식로 돌아가기

TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF

111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TIP 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 111.31이고 고가는 111.53이었습니다.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIP News

일일 변동 비율
111.31 111.53
년간 변동
106.04 112.25
이전 종가
111.50
시가
111.47
Bid
111.43
Ask
111.73
저가
111.31
고가
111.53
볼륨
979
일일 변동
-0.06%
월 변동
0.86%
6개월 변동
0.84%
년간 변동율
0.70%
21 9월, 일요일