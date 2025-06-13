货币 / TIP
TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF
111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TIP汇率已更改-0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点111.31和高点111.53进行交易。
关注iShares TIPS Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
111.31 111.53
年范围
106.04 112.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 111.50
- 开盘价
- 111.47
- 卖价
- 111.43
- 买价
- 111.73
- 最低价
- 111.31
- 最高价
- 111.53
- 交易量
- 979
- 日变化
- -0.06%
- 月变化
- 0.86%
- 6个月变化
- 0.84%
- 年变化
- 0.70%
