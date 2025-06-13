QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TIP
Tornare a Azioni

TIP: iShares TIPS Bond ETF

111.43 USD 0.07 (0.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TIP ha avuto una variazione del -0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 111.31 e ad un massimo di 111.53.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares TIPS Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TIP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
111.31 111.53
Intervallo Annuale
106.04 112.25
Chiusura Precedente
111.50
Apertura
111.47
Bid
111.43
Ask
111.73
Minimo
111.31
Massimo
111.53
Volume
979
Variazione giornaliera
-0.06%
Variazione Mensile
0.86%
Variazione Semestrale
0.84%
Variazione Annuale
0.70%
21 settembre, domenica