TEL: TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares
213.90 USD 1.29 (0.61%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TEL para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 211.34 e o mais alto foi 215.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
211.34 215.17
Faixa anual
116.30 215.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 212.61
- Open
- 213.11
- Bid
- 213.90
- Ask
- 214.20
- Low
- 211.34
- High
- 215.17
- Volume
- 3.226 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.06%
- Mudança anual
- 42.22%
