TEL: TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares

211.23 USD 0.14 (0.07%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TEL exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 210.00 and at a high of 212.49.

Follow TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

TEL News

Daily Range
210.00 212.49
Year Range
116.30 215.22
Previous Close
211.09
Open
211.68
Bid
211.23
Ask
211.53
Low
210.00
High
212.49
Volume
1.523 K
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
4.25%
6 Months Change
49.17%
Year Change
40.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%