TEL: TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares
211.23 USD 0.14 (0.07%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TEL exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 210.00 and at a high of 212.49.
Follow TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TEL News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- OSIS vs. TEL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Telenor to “hold” after 26% YTD rally
- Fabrinet vs. TE Connectivity: Which Electronics Stock is the Better Buy?
- Te Connectivity stock hits all-time high at 212.89 USD
- TE Connectivity declares quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- Mutual Funds Load Up On Nextracker Stock And An Electronics Play
- Here's Why TE Connectivity (TEL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Implied Volatility Surging for TE Connectivity Stock Options
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Keurig Dr Pepper, TE Connectivity, Corning and Tencent Music
- Top ROE Stocks to Buy as AI Rally Propels Markets to Record Highs
- Acquisitions Shaping Up Amphenol's Growth Trajectory: What's Ahead?
- UBS downgrades Globe Telecom stock to Neutral on regulatory concerns
- RF Industries' Backlog Continues to Grow: Can it Spark a Comeback?
- Why Is TE Connectivity (TEL) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- RF Industries Plunges 25% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights AGCO, Vertiv Holdings, TE Connectivity, Cardinal Health and Woodward
- 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio
- Why TE Connectivity (TEL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Arista Networks, TE Connectivity, Motorola Solutions, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and AppLovin
Daily Range
210.00 212.49
Year Range
116.30 215.22
- Previous Close
- 211.09
- Open
- 211.68
- Bid
- 211.23
- Ask
- 211.53
- Low
- 210.00
- High
- 212.49
- Volume
- 1.523 K
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.17%
- Year Change
- 40.45%
