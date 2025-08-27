Valute / TEL
TEL: TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares
216.18 USD 1.02 (0.47%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 214.48 e ad un massimo di 218.21.
Segui le dinamiche di TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
214.48 218.21
Intervallo Annuale
116.30 218.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 217.20
- Apertura
- 217.88
- Bid
- 216.18
- Ask
- 216.48
- Minimo
- 214.48
- Massimo
- 218.21
- Volume
- 3.036 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 52.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.74%
20 settembre, sabato