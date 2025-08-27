QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TEL
Tornare a Azioni

TEL: TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares

216.18 USD 1.02 (0.47%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 214.48 e ad un massimo di 218.21.

Segui le dinamiche di TE Connectivity Ltd New Switzerland Registered Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TEL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
214.48 218.21
Intervallo Annuale
116.30 218.75
Chiusura Precedente
217.20
Apertura
217.88
Bid
216.18
Ask
216.48
Minimo
214.48
Massimo
218.21
Volume
3.036 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.47%
Variazione Mensile
6.69%
Variazione Semestrale
52.67%
Variazione Annuale
43.74%
20 settembre, sabato