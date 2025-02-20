Moedas / TBI
TBI: TrueBlue Inc
6.47 USD 0.28 (4.52%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TBI para hoje mudou para 4.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.28 e o mais alto foi 6.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TrueBlue Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TBI Notícias
- TrueBlue (TBI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: TrueBlue Q2 2025 reveals EPS beat, stock dips
- TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- TrueBlue earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TrueBlue Q2 2025 slides: Flat revenue masks improving profitability trends
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HireQuest Discusses TrueBlue Acquisition Efforts
- TrueBlue Recognized for MSP Leadership by HRO Today on 2025 Baker’s Dozen
- TrueBlue Recognized by Forbes for Temporary Staffing Excellence Based on Evaluation from Buyers and Workers
- TrueBlue: Merger Offer Calls Attention To This 'Out Of Favor' Stock (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue’s PeopleScout Wins 2025 American Business Award for Affinix ® Talent Technology
- TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Brand Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovation with Proprietary JobStack A
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- TrueBlue, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
6.28 6.54
Faixa anual
3.45 9.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.19
- Open
- 6.28
- Bid
- 6.47
- Ask
- 6.77
- Low
- 6.28
- High
- 6.54
- Volume
- 144
- Mudança diária
- 4.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.77%
- Mudança anual
- -17.05%
