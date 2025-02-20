货币 / TBI
TBI: TrueBlue Inc
6.26 USD 0.07 (1.11%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TBI汇率已更改-1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点6.26和高点6.62进行交易。
关注TrueBlue Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TBI新闻
- TrueBlue (TBI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: TrueBlue Q2 2025 reveals EPS beat, stock dips
- TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- TrueBlue earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TrueBlue Q2 2025 slides: Flat revenue masks improving profitability trends
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HireQuest Discusses TrueBlue Acquisition Efforts
- TrueBlue Recognized for MSP Leadership by HRO Today on 2025 Baker’s Dozen
- TrueBlue Recognized by Forbes for Temporary Staffing Excellence Based on Evaluation from Buyers and Workers
- TrueBlue: Merger Offer Calls Attention To This 'Out Of Favor' Stock (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue’s PeopleScout Wins 2025 American Business Award for Affinix ® Talent Technology
- TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Brand Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovation with Proprietary JobStack A
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- TrueBlue, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
6.26 6.62
年范围
3.45 9.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.33
- 开盘价
- 6.42
- 卖价
- 6.26
- 买价
- 6.56
- 最低价
- 6.26
- 最高价
- 6.62
- 交易量
- 256
- 日变化
- -1.11%
- 月变化
- 6.64%
- 6个月变化
- 18.79%
- 年变化
- -19.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值