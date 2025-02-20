통화 / TBI
TBI: TrueBlue Inc
6.42 USD 0.04 (0.62%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TBI 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.17이고 고가는 6.46이었습니다.
TrueBlue Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TBI News
- TrueBlue (TBI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: TrueBlue Q2 2025 reveals EPS beat, stock dips
- TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- TrueBlue earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TrueBlue Q2 2025 slides: Flat revenue masks improving profitability trends
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HireQuest Discusses TrueBlue Acquisition Efforts
- TrueBlue Recognized for MSP Leadership by HRO Today on 2025 Baker’s Dozen
- TrueBlue Recognized by Forbes for Temporary Staffing Excellence Based on Evaluation from Buyers and Workers
- TrueBlue: Merger Offer Calls Attention To This 'Out Of Favor' Stock (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue’s PeopleScout Wins 2025 American Business Award for Affinix ® Talent Technology
- TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Brand Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovation with Proprietary JobStack A
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- TrueBlue, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
6.17 6.46
년간 변동
3.45 9.05
- 이전 종가
- 6.46
- 시가
- 6.17
- Bid
- 6.42
- Ask
- 6.72
- 저가
- 6.17
- 고가
- 6.46
- 볼륨
- 482
- 일일 변동
- -0.62%
- 월 변동
- 9.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -17.69%
20 9월, 토요일