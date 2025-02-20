QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TBI
Tornare a Azioni

TBI: TrueBlue Inc

6.42 USD 0.04 (0.62%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TBI ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.17 e ad un massimo di 6.46.

Segui le dinamiche di TrueBlue Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TBI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.17 6.46
Intervallo Annuale
3.45 9.05
Chiusura Precedente
6.46
Apertura
6.17
Bid
6.42
Ask
6.72
Minimo
6.17
Massimo
6.46
Volume
482
Variazione giornaliera
-0.62%
Variazione Mensile
9.37%
Variazione Semestrale
21.82%
Variazione Annuale
-17.69%
21 settembre, domenica