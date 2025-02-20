Currencies / TBI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TBI: TrueBlue Inc
6.33 USD 0.17 (2.76%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TBI exchange rate has changed by 2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.00 and at a high of 6.38.
Follow TrueBlue Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBI News
- TrueBlue (TBI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: TrueBlue Q2 2025 reveals EPS beat, stock dips
- TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- TrueBlue earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TrueBlue Q2 2025 slides: Flat revenue masks improving profitability trends
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HireQuest Discusses TrueBlue Acquisition Efforts
- TrueBlue Recognized for MSP Leadership by HRO Today on 2025 Baker’s Dozen
- TrueBlue Recognized by Forbes for Temporary Staffing Excellence Based on Evaluation from Buyers and Workers
- TrueBlue: Merger Offer Calls Attention To This 'Out Of Favor' Stock (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue’s PeopleScout Wins 2025 American Business Award for Affinix ® Talent Technology
- TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Brand Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovation with Proprietary JobStack A
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- TrueBlue, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
6.00 6.38
Year Range
3.45 9.05
- Previous Close
- 6.16
- Open
- 6.18
- Bid
- 6.33
- Ask
- 6.63
- Low
- 6.00
- High
- 6.38
- Volume
- 240
- Daily Change
- 2.76%
- Month Change
- 7.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.11%
- Year Change
- -18.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%