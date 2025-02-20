通貨 / TBI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TBI: TrueBlue Inc
6.46 USD 0.27 (4.36%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TBIの今日の為替レートは、4.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.28の安値と6.54の高値で取引されました。
TrueBlue Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBI News
- TrueBlue (TBI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: TrueBlue Q2 2025 reveals EPS beat, stock dips
- TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- TrueBlue earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TrueBlue Q2 2025 slides: Flat revenue masks improving profitability trends
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HireQuest Discusses TrueBlue Acquisition Efforts
- TrueBlue Recognized for MSP Leadership by HRO Today on 2025 Baker’s Dozen
- TrueBlue Recognized by Forbes for Temporary Staffing Excellence Based on Evaluation from Buyers and Workers
- TrueBlue: Merger Offer Calls Attention To This 'Out Of Favor' Stock (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue’s PeopleScout Wins 2025 American Business Award for Affinix ® Talent Technology
- TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Brand Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovation with Proprietary JobStack A
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- TrueBlue, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
6.28 6.54
1年のレンジ
3.45 9.05
- 以前の終値
- 6.19
- 始値
- 6.28
- 買値
- 6.46
- 買値
- 6.76
- 安値
- 6.28
- 高値
- 6.54
- 出来高
- 191
- 1日の変化
- 4.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.58%
- 1年の変化
- -17.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K