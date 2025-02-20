Divisas / TBI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TBI: TrueBlue Inc
6.19 USD 0.14 (2.21%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TBI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TrueBlue Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBI News
- TrueBlue (TBI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: TrueBlue Q2 2025 reveals EPS beat, stock dips
- TrueBlue (TBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- TrueBlue earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TrueBlue Q2 2025 slides: Flat revenue masks improving profitability trends
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HireQuest Discusses TrueBlue Acquisition Efforts
- TrueBlue Recognized for MSP Leadership by HRO Today on 2025 Baker’s Dozen
- TrueBlue Recognized by Forbes for Temporary Staffing Excellence Based on Evaluation from Buyers and Workers
- TrueBlue: Merger Offer Calls Attention To This 'Out Of Favor' Stock (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue’s PeopleScout Wins 2025 American Business Award for Affinix ® Talent Technology
- TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Brand Recognized for Excellence in Technology Innovation with Proprietary JobStack A
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- TrueBlue, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TBI)
- TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
6.17 6.62
Rango anual
3.45 9.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.33
- Open
- 6.42
- Bid
- 6.19
- Ask
- 6.49
- Low
- 6.17
- High
- 6.62
- Volumen
- 289
- Cambio diario
- -2.21%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.46%
- Cambio anual
- -20.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B