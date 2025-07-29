Moedas / SYY
SYY: Sysco Corporation
82.46 USD 0.93 (1.14%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SYY para hoje mudou para 1.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.46 e o mais alto foi 82.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sysco Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
81.46 82.85
Faixa anual
67.12 83.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.53
- Open
- 81.46
- Bid
- 82.46
- Ask
- 82.76
- Low
- 81.46
- High
- 82.85
- Volume
- 7.978 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.65%
- Mudança anual
- 5.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh