通貨 / SYY
SYY: Sysco Corporation

81.93 USD 0.53 (0.64%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SYYの今日の為替レートは、-0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.95の安値と82.34の高値で取引されました。

Sysco Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SYY News

1日のレンジ
80.95 82.34
1年のレンジ
67.12 83.15
以前の終値
82.46
始値
82.14
買値
81.93
買値
82.23
安値
80.95
高値
82.34
出来高
6.981 K
1日の変化
-0.64%
1ヶ月の変化
1.59%
6ヶ月の変化
8.95%
1年の変化
5.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K