通貨 / SYY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SYY: Sysco Corporation
81.93 USD 0.53 (0.64%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SYYの今日の為替レートは、-0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.95の安値と82.34の高値で取引されました。
Sysco Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYY News
- Sysco Corporation (SYY) Presents at Wells Fargo 8th Annual Consumer Conference Transcript
- ウェルズ・ファーゴ会議でのシスコ：楽観的見通しと戦略的成長
- Sysco at Wells Fargo Conference: Optimism and Strategic Growth
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Sysco enters new $3 billion credit agreement with option to increase to $4 billion
- Sysco Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 82.72 USD
- Sysco Corporation (SYY) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SYY)
- Sysco Corporation (SYY) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- Sysco at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth and Stability
- Why Is B&G Foods (BGS) Up 9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Can Sysco's Strategic Efforts & Acquisitions Power Growth?
- Moody’s changes Sysco’s outlook to negative amid weakened credit metrics
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Sysco declares $0.54 quarterly dividend payable in October
- Food PPI inflation slows in July but remains high, Truist notes
- Sysco stock hits 52-week high at 82.29 USD
- Guggenheim raises Sysco stock price target to $87 on operational initiatives
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- Guggenheim raises Sysco stock price target to $85 on progress toward inflection points
- Amazon To Rally More Than 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Sysco Posts 6.5% EPS Beat in Q4
- Sysco stock price target lowered to $90 by UBS on one-time issues
- Barclays raises Sysco stock price target to $82 on improved case growth
- Why Sysco Corporation Stock Dropped Today
1日のレンジ
80.95 82.34
1年のレンジ
67.12 83.15
- 以前の終値
- 82.46
- 始値
- 82.14
- 買値
- 81.93
- 買値
- 82.23
- 安値
- 80.95
- 高値
- 82.34
- 出来高
- 6.981 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.95%
- 1年の変化
- 5.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K