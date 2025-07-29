Currencies / SYY
SYY: Sysco Corporation
80.50 USD 0.63 (0.79%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYY exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.87 and at a high of 81.08.
Follow Sysco Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYY News
Daily Range
79.87 81.08
Year Range
67.12 83.15
- Previous Close
- 79.87
- Open
- 80.30
- Bid
- 80.50
- Ask
- 80.80
- Low
- 79.87
- High
- 81.08
- Volume
- 3.164 K
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- -0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.05%
- Year Change
- 3.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%