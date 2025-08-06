Moedas / SYF
SYF: Synchrony Financial
74.82 USD 0.30 (0.40%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SYF para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 73.86 e o mais alto foi 76.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Synchrony Financial. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
73.86 76.60
Faixa anual
40.55 77.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 74.52
- Open
- 74.70
- Bid
- 74.82
- Ask
- 75.12
- Low
- 73.86
- High
- 76.60
- Volume
- 8.903 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.24%
- Mudança anual
- 50.91%
