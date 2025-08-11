통화 / SYF
SYF: Synchrony Financial
76.61 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SYF 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.21이고 고가는 77.18이었습니다.
Synchrony Financial 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
76.21 77.18
년간 변동
40.55 77.41
- 이전 종가
- 76.53
- 시가
- 76.85
- Bid
- 76.61
- Ask
- 76.91
- 저가
- 76.21
- 고가
- 77.18
- 볼륨
- 5.416 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.10%
- 월 변동
- 1.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 45.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 54.52%
