Devises / SYF
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SYF: Synchrony Financial
76.61 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SYF a changé de 0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.21 et à un maximum de 77.18.
Suivez la dynamique Synchrony Financial. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYF Nouvelles
- Synchrony Teams Up With Audibel to Expand Financing for Hearing Care
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Synchrony partners with Audibel to offer hearing care financing
- SYF vs. BX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- BofA Securities relève l’objectif de cours de Synchrony Financial à 84€ sur la croissance des prêts
- BofA Securities raises Synchrony Financial stock price target to $84 on loan growth
- Should Value Investors Buy Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Klarna IPO Update: Don't Buy Now Or Later (Pending:KLAR)
- Tariff concerns and Fed policy shape financial sector outlook, KBW says
- Synchrony Financial stock hits all-time high at 77.29 USD
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- Here's Why Synchrony (SYF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Synchrony's Health & Wellness Bet: A Long-Term Growth Catalyst?
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Affirm stock after strong earnings
- CrowdStrike, KKR, Synchrony Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), KKR (NYSE:KKR)
- Capital One vs. Synchrony Financial: Which Stock is a Better Pick Now?
- Synchrony Financial stock hits all-time high at 73.8 USD
- Synchrony (SYF) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Here's Why Synchrony (SYF) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- Synchrony Financial releases monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics
Range quotidien
76.21 77.18
Range Annuel
40.55 77.41
- Clôture Précédente
- 76.53
- Ouverture
- 76.85
- Bid
- 76.61
- Ask
- 76.91
- Plus Bas
- 76.21
- Plus Haut
- 77.18
- Volume
- 5.416 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.78%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 45.65%
- Changement Annuel
- 54.52%
20 septembre, samedi