SYF: Synchrony Financial

76.53 USD 1.71 (2.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SYF hat sich für heute um 2.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 76.81 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Synchrony Financial-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
75.09 76.81
Jahresspanne
40.55 77.41
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
74.82
Eröffnung
75.47
Bid
76.53
Ask
76.83
Tief
75.09
Hoch
76.81
Volumen
4.013 K
Tagesänderung
2.29%
Monatsänderung
1.67%
6-Monatsänderung
45.49%
Jahresänderung
54.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K