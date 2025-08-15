Währungen / SYF
SYF: Synchrony Financial
76.53 USD 1.71 (2.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SYF hat sich für heute um 2.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 76.81 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Synchrony Financial-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
75.09 76.81
Jahresspanne
40.55 77.41
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 74.82
- Eröffnung
- 75.47
- Bid
- 76.53
- Ask
- 76.83
- Tief
- 75.09
- Hoch
- 76.81
- Volumen
- 4.013 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.29%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 45.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 54.36%
