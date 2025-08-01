Currencies / SYF
SYF: Synchrony Financial
74.37 USD 1.95 (2.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYF exchange rate has changed by -2.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.71 and at a high of 76.16.
Follow Synchrony Financial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SYF News
Daily Range
73.71 76.16
Year Range
40.55 77.41
- Previous Close
- 76.32
- Open
- 76.05
- Bid
- 74.37
- Ask
- 74.67
- Low
- 73.71
- High
- 76.16
- Volume
- 4.421 K
- Daily Change
- -2.56%
- Month Change
- -1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.39%
- Year Change
- 50.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%