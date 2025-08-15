Divisas / SYF
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SYF: Synchrony Financial
74.82 USD 0.30 (0.40%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SYF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 73.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 76.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Synchrony Financial. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYF News
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Synchrony se asocia con Audibel para ofrecer financiación de cuidado auditivo
- Synchrony partners with Audibel to offer hearing care financing
- SYF vs. BX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- BofA Securities eleva el objetivo de precio de las acciones de Synchrony Financial a 84 dólares por el crecimiento de préstamos
- BofA Securities raises Synchrony Financial stock price target to $84 on loan growth
- Should Value Investors Buy Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Klarna IPO Update: Don't Buy Now Or Later (Pending:KLAR)
- Tariff concerns and Fed policy shape financial sector outlook, KBW says
- Synchrony Financial stock hits all-time high at 77.29 USD
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- Here's Why Synchrony (SYF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Synchrony's Health & Wellness Bet: A Long-Term Growth Catalyst?
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Affirm stock after strong earnings
- CrowdStrike, KKR, Synchrony Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), KKR (NYSE:KKR)
- Capital One vs. Synchrony Financial: Which Stock is a Better Pick Now?
- Synchrony Financial stock hits all-time high at 73.8 USD
- Synchrony (SYF) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Here's Why Synchrony (SYF) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- Synchrony Financial releases monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics
Rango diario
73.86 76.60
Rango anual
40.55 77.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 74.52
- Open
- 74.70
- Bid
- 74.82
- Ask
- 75.12
- Low
- 73.86
- High
- 76.60
- Volumen
- 8.903 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.40%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.60%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 42.24%
- Cambio anual
- 50.91%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B