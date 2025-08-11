通貨 / SYF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SYF: Synchrony Financial
76.53 USD 1.71 (2.29%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SYFの今日の為替レートは、2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.09の安値と76.81の高値で取引されました。
Synchrony Financialダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYF News
- Synchrony Teams Up With Audibel to Expand Financing for Hearing Care
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Synchrony partners with Audibel to offer hearing care financing
- SYF vs. BX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- BofA Securities raises Synchrony Financial stock price target to $84 on loan growth
- Should Value Investors Buy Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Klarna IPO Update: Don't Buy Now Or Later (Pending:KLAR)
- Tariff concerns and Fed policy shape financial sector outlook, KBW says
- Synchrony Financial stock hits all-time high at 77.29 USD
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- Here's Why Synchrony (SYF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Synchrony's Health & Wellness Bet: A Long-Term Growth Catalyst?
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Affirm stock after strong earnings
- CrowdStrike, KKR, Synchrony Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), KKR (NYSE:KKR)
- Capital One vs. Synchrony Financial: Which Stock is a Better Pick Now?
- Synchrony Financial stock hits all-time high at 73.8 USD
- Synchrony (SYF) Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Here's Why Synchrony (SYF) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- Synchrony Financial releases monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics
- Blue Owl Capital's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Investment Results
1日のレンジ
75.09 76.81
1年のレンジ
40.55 77.41
- 以前の終値
- 74.82
- 始値
- 75.47
- 買値
- 76.53
- 買値
- 76.83
- 安値
- 75.09
- 高値
- 76.81
- 出来高
- 4.013 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.49%
- 1年の変化
- 54.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K