货币 / SYF
SYF: Synchrony Financial
75.54 USD 1.02 (1.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SYF汇率已更改1.37%。当日，交易品种以低点74.62和高点75.62进行交易。
关注Synchrony Financial动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SYF新闻
日范围
74.62 75.62
年范围
40.55 77.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.52
- 开盘价
- 74.70
- 卖价
- 75.54
- 买价
- 75.84
- 最低价
- 74.62
- 最高价
- 75.62
- 交易量
- 1.480 K
- 日变化
- 1.37%
- 月变化
- 0.36%
- 6个月变化
- 43.61%
- 年变化
- 52.36%
