STT: State Street Corporation
111.67 USD 1.19 (1.08%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STT para hoje mudou para 1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 110.63 e o mais alto foi 112.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas State Street Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
STT Notícias
- State Street Corp nomeia Brian J. Porter para conselho como diretor independente
- State Street nomeia ex-CEO do Scotiabank Brian Porter para conselho
- State Street Investment Management se torna parceira oficial de ETF da WNBA
- IQLT: Ex-U.S. ETF With A Focus On Quality And Financials (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- Rezolve AI stock price target raised to $9 from $4 at H.C. Wainwright
- Investidores institucionais aumentam posições na Rezolve Ai com participação acima de 10%
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Barclays reaffirms State Street stock rating with positive 2025 outlook
- State Street at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Innovation
- Musk’s Texas-sized $1 trillion payday enabled by state’s new law
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- State Street stock rating initiated at Buy by Citi with $130 price target
- STT Teams Up With Apex to Build Digital Wealth Infrastructure
- State Street partners with Apex Fintech, takes minority stake
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- State Street stock hits all-time high of 114.3 USD
- Investors see risks for market as Powell walks tightrope at Jackson Hole
- Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings call transcript: State Street Q2 2025 sees revenue boost, stock stable
- Why State Street Corporation (STT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- State Street Gains 13.3% YTD: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
Faixa diária
110.63 112.53
Faixa anual
72.81 116.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 110.48
- Open
- 110.98
- Bid
- 111.67
- Ask
- 111.97
- Low
- 110.63
- High
- 112.53
- Volume
- 1.888 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.28%
- Mudança anual
- 27.46%
