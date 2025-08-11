Currencies / STT
STT: State Street Corporation
111.02 USD 1.11 (0.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STT exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.32 and at a high of 112.02.
Follow State Street Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STT News
Daily Range
110.32 112.02
Year Range
72.81 116.37
- Previous Close
- 112.13
- Open
- 111.94
- Bid
- 111.02
- Ask
- 111.32
- Low
- 110.32
- High
- 112.02
- Volume
- 1.661 K
- Daily Change
- -0.99%
- Month Change
- -2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.55%
- Year Change
- 26.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%