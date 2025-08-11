QuotesSections
STT: State Street Corporation

111.02 USD 1.11 (0.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STT exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.32 and at a high of 112.02.

Follow State Street Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

STT News

Daily Range
110.32 112.02
Year Range
72.81 116.37
Previous Close
112.13
Open
111.94
Bid
111.02
Ask
111.32
Low
110.32
High
112.02
Volume
1.661 K
Daily Change
-0.99%
Month Change
-2.61%
6 Months Change
25.55%
Year Change
26.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%