货币 / STT
STT: State Street Corporation
111.76 USD 1.28 (1.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STT汇率已更改1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点110.82和高点111.94进行交易。
关注State Street Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STT新闻
- State Street Corp appoints Brian J. Porter to board as independent director
- 道富投资管理成为WNBA官方ETF合作伙伴
- State Street Investment Management becomes official ETF partner of WNBA
- IQLT: Ex-U.S. ETF With A Focus On Quality And Financials (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- H.C. Wainwright将Rezolve AI股票目标价从4美元上调至9美元
- Rezolve AI stock price target raised to $9 from $4 at H.C. Wainwright
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Barclays reaffirms State Street stock rating with positive 2025 outlook
- State Street at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Innovation
- Musk’s Texas-sized $1 trillion payday enabled by state’s new law
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- State Street stock rating initiated at Buy by Citi with $130 price target
- STT Teams Up With Apex to Build Digital Wealth Infrastructure
- State Street partners with Apex Fintech, takes minority stake
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- State Street stock hits all-time high of 114.3 USD
- Investors see risks for market as Powell walks tightrope at Jackson Hole
- Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings call transcript: State Street Q2 2025 sees revenue boost, stock stable
- Why State Street Corporation (STT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- State Street Gains 13.3% YTD: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Blue Owl Capital stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
日范围
110.82 111.94
年范围
72.81 116.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 110.48
- 开盘价
- 110.98
- 卖价
- 111.76
- 买价
- 112.06
- 最低价
- 110.82
- 最高价
- 111.94
- 交易量
- 167
- 日变化
- 1.16%
- 月变化
- -1.96%
- 6个月变化
- 26.38%
- 年变化
- 27.57%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值