STT: State Street Corporation
113.43 USD 0.25 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STT ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 112.44 e ad un massimo di 113.61.
Segui le dinamiche di State Street Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
STT News
- State Street Corp nomina Brian J. Porter nel consiglio come amministratore indipendente
- State Street nomina l’ex CEO di Scotiabank Brian Porter nel consiglio
- State Street Investment Management diventa partner ufficiale ETF della WNBA
- IQLT: Ex-U.S. ETF With A Focus On Quality And Financials (NYSEARCA:IQLT)
- Obiettivo di prezzo delle azioni Rezolve AI alzato a $9 da $4 da H.C. Wainwright
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Barclays reaffirms State Street stock rating with positive 2025 outlook
- State Street at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Innovation
- Musk’s Texas-sized $1 trillion payday enabled by state’s new law
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- State Street stock rating initiated at Buy by Citi with $130 price target
- STT Teams Up With Apex to Build Digital Wealth Infrastructure
- State Street partners with Apex Fintech, takes minority stake
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- State Street stock hits all-time high of 114.3 USD
- Investors see risks for market as Powell walks tightrope at Jackson Hole
- Why Is KeyCorp (KEY) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings call transcript: State Street Q2 2025 sees revenue boost, stock stable
- Why State Street Corporation (STT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- State Street Gains 13.3% YTD: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
112.44 113.61
Intervallo Annuale
72.81 116.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 113.18
- Apertura
- 113.37
- Bid
- 113.43
- Ask
- 113.73
- Minimo
- 112.44
- Massimo
- 113.61
- Volume
- 2.011 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.47%
20 settembre, sabato