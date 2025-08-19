QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STT
Tornare a Azioni

STT: State Street Corporation

113.43 USD 0.25 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STT ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 112.44 e ad un massimo di 113.61.

Segui le dinamiche di State Street Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
112.44 113.61
Intervallo Annuale
72.81 116.37
Chiusura Precedente
113.18
Apertura
113.37
Bid
113.43
Ask
113.73
Minimo
112.44
Massimo
113.61
Volume
2.011 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.22%
Variazione Mensile
-0.50%
Variazione Semestrale
28.27%
Variazione Annuale
29.47%
20 settembre, sabato