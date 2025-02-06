Moedas / STC
STC: Stewart Information Services Corporation
75.65 USD 1.20 (1.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STC para hoje mudou para 1.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 73.79 e o mais alto foi 76.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stewart Information Services Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
73.79 76.15
Faixa anual
56.39 78.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 74.45
- Open
- 73.79
- Bid
- 75.65
- Ask
- 75.95
- Low
- 73.79
- High
- 76.15
- Volume
- 162
- Mudança diária
- 1.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.29%
- Mudança anual
- 1.38%
