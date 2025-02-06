Valute / STC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
STC: Stewart Information Services Corporation
75.19 USD 1.44 (1.88%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STC ha avuto una variazione del -1.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.88 e ad un massimo di 76.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Stewart Information Services Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STC News
- Trascrizione della relazione sugli utili: Sangoma Technologies Q4 2025 mostra crescita e focus strategico
- Earnings call transcript: Sangoma Technologies Q4 2025 shows growth and strategic focus
- General Mills, Cracker Barrel, and more set to report earnings Wednesday
- Stewart Information Services shares surge 6.9% on revenue beat
- Stewart Info Services earnings missed by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- Stewart Information Services stock hits all-time high at $17.89 USD
- Stewart Information Services Corp stock hits 52-week low at 58.54 USD
- PropStream acquires Batch Leads to create unified real estate data platform
- Stewart Information announces $0.50 Q2 dividend
- PropStream Unveils New Pricing Tiers and Free Skip Tracing”All at No Additional Cost
- Stewart Information director buys shares worth $59,633
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.88 76.65
Intervallo Annuale
56.39 78.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.63
- Apertura
- 76.65
- Bid
- 75.19
- Ask
- 75.49
- Minimo
- 74.88
- Massimo
- 76.65
- Volume
- 283
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.76%
20 settembre, sabato